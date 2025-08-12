Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Jhayco arrested near West Miami on drug possession charges

Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Jhayco was arrested early Tuesday morning in Miami-Dade on drug possession charges.

According to the arrest report, just before 3 a.m. a deputy spotted a red Corvette, driven by the 32-year-old rapper whose real name is Jesus Manuel Nieves Cortes, going 5 p.m. on SW 8 Street. As it approached SW 69 Avenue, the car came to a complete stop, the report said.

After not moving for a minute, the report said the deputy activated their lights and siren, and initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy wrote in the report that when approaching the car there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from it and the driver had white powder on his pants and on his nose.

When asked if he had a driver's license, the deputy noted Jhayco first fumbled through his wallet and then looked through his cellphone.

According to the report, the singer was then asked to step out of the vehicle. The deputy noted that a records check was unable to find a driver's license under his name.

During a search of the car, deputies found two black pouches with approximately seven grams of suspected cannabis in each one, according to the sheriff's office. They also found, according to the report, three clear baggies with suspected cocaine totalling two grams.

The singer was then taken into custody. He's been charged with cocaine possession and possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis.

After releasing a number of singles and EPs, Jhayco's debut studio album Famouz was released in 2019. He's also had several collaborations with Bad Bunny, including "No Me Conoce - Remix" and "DÁKITI" which reached number one on the Billboard Global 200 charts and the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.