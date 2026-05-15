Cuba's Raúl Castro expected to face charges in Brothers to the Rescue shootdown amid Miami event honoring victims

A long-awaited development in a decades-old case tied to Cuba is expected to carry historic significance for South Florida's Cuban exile community.

Federal officials are expected to unseal an indictment Wednesday charging 94-year-old former Cuban leader Raúl Castro in connection with the deaths of four men aboard two Brothers to the Rescue planes shot down 30 years ago, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

The announcement coincides with a U.S. Department of Justice event at Miami's Freedom Tower honoring the victims. The date, May 20, is also considered Cuban Independence Day, when in 1902 the Republic of the island nation was established, ending U.S. military occupation following the Spanish-American War. In Miami, Wednesday is seen as a Liberation Day for the Cuban exiles and Cuban Americans living in South Florida.

U.S. Rep Carlos Gimenez, who was born in Cuba, spoke out about the meaning of the indictment

Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida said the indictment holds deep meaning for the families and the broader Cuban community.

"I'm not sure we are going to go in and get Raúl Castro out of Cuba, but the fact that he was indicted means a lot to the family," Gimenez said. "I know it means a lot to the Cuban community."

Gimenez described the indictment as "long overdue".

When asked aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump declined to comment directly on the case, saying he would defer to the Department of Justice. Trump did, however, add that Cuba is "a nation in decline".

The Catholic Church in Miami expressed their willingness to send aid to the island

The U.S. Department of Justice is set to hold a reception honoring the 4 men killed in 1996 during the Brothers to the Rescue plane shootout U.S. Department of Justice

The legal developments come amid mounting unrest on the island. Cubans have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest widespread blackouts that can last up to 24 hours.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has indicated the country may consider accepting a $100 million U.S. aid package, potentially distributed through organizations such as the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami said the Church is prepared to play a role similar to its past humanitarian efforts.

"Just as the Church was involved in those early years of receiving the Pedro Pan children, the Church will be involved today," Wenski said. "Not only ministering to people here but also assisting our brothers and sisters on the island."

Dr. Andy Gómez, a University of Miami professor of Cuban studies, said the humanitarian crisis reflects systemic issues within the Cuban government, though he noted the potential for cooperation. Officials are "willing to have the United States government come in and help the Cuban people," Gómez said. He added that officials are also mindful of the possibility of a mass migration.

Gimenez echoed that concern but suggested increased aid could reduce migration pressures. "If they can see the light at the end of the tunnel, if they can see freedom and taste freedom, that could make a difference," he said.

Wednesday's event honoring the victims of the Brothers to the Rescue incident is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.