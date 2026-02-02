Rare cold snap sends South Florida into protection mode for people, pets, and plants

From people to plants to pets, a rare cold snap is pushing South Florida into protection mode.

Just off Krome Avenue at El Toro Loco Ranch, outdoor seating remained open Sunday night, but with a noticeable change. As temperatures dipped near freezing, the restaurant added heater lamps throughout the open-air space to keep diners warm.

Despite the chill, customers still showed up.

"If I'm going to be this cold, I'd rather be on a mountain snowboarding or skiing," said Miami resident Billy Casimir.

There may be no slopes in South Florida, but winter gear was out in full force.

"Look at me, I'm wearing a Moncler jacket, the same jacket I wear when I go to Utah to ski," said Boca Raton resident Brody DeBrino. "It's ridiculous."

Business at El Toro Loco Ranch didn't slow down. Staff say customers came prepared.

"We haven't stopped, we've been busy all day," said Rosanna Gonzalez of El Toro Loco Ranch.

"Everyone came out with their sweaters, jackets, and winter clothes," added Rosanna Lopez.

As students prepare to head back to school on Monday, both Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools issued cold-weather advisories on social media, urging parents to make sure children bundle up.

It wasn't just people adjusting to the cold.

At Miami-Dade Animal Services in Medley, staff made sure animals were protected. All pets were brought indoors, and officials say a surge in foster parents helped significantly.

"We went from 130 dogs to less than 30 today," said Animal Services Director Annette Jose.

In the Redland, tropical plants faced a tougher battle. At the Patch of Heaven Sanctuary, owners covered plants in hopes of saving them, though some damage is already apparent.

The National Weather Service warns that prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures can lead to hypothermia. Officials recommend dressing in layers and wearing hats, gloves, and scarves when spending time outdoors.