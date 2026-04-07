Miami school cleared after lockdown due to reports of a "suspicious call," police say
Miami police have issued an all-clear after a Coconut Grove high school was put under lockdown.
According to police, Ransom Everglades High School, a private school in the area of Main Highway and Royal Road, reported receiving a suspicious call of an unknown nature.
The school sent a message to parents that read: "A lockdown has been initiated at the upper school. This is not a drill. Police are responding. We will provide more information when available."
Chopper 4 was over the school, where there was a heavy police presence.
No additional information has been given at this time.
This is a developing story, so we will be updating as soon as we have more information.