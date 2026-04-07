Miami school cleared after lockdown due to reports of a "suspicious call," police say

Miami police have issued an all-clear after a Coconut Grove high school was put under lockdown.

According to police, Ransom Everglades High School, a private school in the area of Main Highway and Royal Road, reported receiving a suspicious call of an unknown nature.

Ransom Everglades High School sent a text message to parents about the lockdown, saying that it is not a drill. CBS News Miami

The school sent a message to parents that read: "A lockdown has been initiated at the upper school. This is not a drill. Police are responding. We will provide more information when available."

Chopper 4 was over the school, where there was a heavy police presence.

No additional information has been given at this time.

This is a developing story, so we will be updating as soon as we have more information.