Ramirez singles in go-ahead run in 10th, Miami Marlins rally to beat Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7

Agustín Ramírez hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning, Heriberto Hernández had a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth and the Miami Marlins stretched their winning streak to six games with an 8-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Arizona led 7-3 entering the eighth inning, but Miami's Otto Lopez hit a two-run homer off Jalen Beeks and Liam Hicks followed with a run-scoring single to pull Miami to 7-6. Hernández tied it in ninth on a sacrifice fly off Shelby Miller after Dane Myers singled and stole two bases.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara tosses away the rosin bag during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin / AP

Ramírez lined a run-scoring single off Juan Morillo (0-2) in the 10th. Anthony Bender (2-5) was perfect over the final two innings to close out Miami's comeback.

Arizona's Ketel Marte homered and had four RBIs in his second home game since an emotional road trip to Chicago.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt got off to shaky start, allowing two runs in the first inning — one on shortstop Geraldo Perdomo's fielding error.

Pfaadt struck out the next three batters and allowed three runs — two earned — on five hits and struck out seven in five innings.

Alcantara gave up a run on Pavin Smith's sacrifice fly in the first inning and five more in the fourth, capped by Marte's three-run homer that put Arizona up 6-3.

Alcantara allowed seven runs on 10 hits in six innings.

Key moment

Myers was initially called out on his steal of third in the ninth, but it was overturned upon review. He scored easily on Hernandez's sacrifice fly to right.

Key stat

Marte became the third Arizona player with 500 career RBIs, joining Luis Gonzalez (774) and Paul Goldschmidt (710).

Up next

Miami RHP Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.56 ERA) faces RHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.40) on Sunday in the series finale.