Raging fire destroys RV, fruit stand in SW Miami-Dade

A raging fire destroyed a recreational vehicle, a trailer and fruit stand overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it happened around midnight on a property at SW 104 Street and Krome Avenue.

They said it took around 30 minutes for firefighters to put it out. They added that the fire happened on the edge of the property which helped to keep it from spreading to other structures.

Three people who were living in the RV have been displaced.