Raging fire destroys RV, fruit stand in SW Miami-Dade

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

A raging fire destroyed a recreational vehicle, a trailer and fruit stand overnight in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it happened around midnight on a property at SW 104 Street and Krome Avenue.

They said it took around 30 minutes for firefighters to put it out. They added that the fire happened on the edge of the property which helped to keep it from spreading to other structures. 

Three people who were living in the RV have been displaced. 

