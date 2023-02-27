Watch CBS News
Local News

Quadruple shooting in Pompano Beach: 2 killed and 2 hurt, sheriff's office says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Quadruple shooting in Pompano Beach
Quadruple shooting in Pompano Beach 00:25

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigatng a quadruple shooting Sunday night that left two people dead and two others hurt, officials said.

In a written statement, investigators said deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. about a report of gunfire near the 400 block of NW 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

When police arrived, they found the four victims, two of whom were killed, according to the statement.

Police have not released information as of Sunday night about the conditions of the other two people who were shot.

Investigators have also not talked about a motive or said if the victims knew who shot them.

Homicide detecetives from the Broward County Sheriff's Office were investigating the incident, police said.

The identities of the victims was pending.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 11:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.