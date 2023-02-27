Quadruple shooting in Pompano Beach: 2 killed and 2 hurt, sheriff's office says

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County Sheriff's Office was investigatng a quadruple shooting Sunday night that left two people dead and two others hurt, officials said.

In a written statement, investigators said deputies were called shortly after 9 p.m. about a report of gunfire near the 400 block of NW 27th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

When police arrived, they found the four victims, two of whom were killed, according to the statement.

Police have not released information as of Sunday night about the conditions of the other two people who were shot.

Investigators have also not talked about a motive or said if the victims knew who shot them.

Homicide detecetives from the Broward County Sheriff's Office were investigating the incident, police said.

The identities of the victims was pending.