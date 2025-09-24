Florida man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire inside synagogue days before Rosh Hashanah, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with intentionally setting a fire inside a local synagogue just days before the Jewish High Holidays. Authorities said family members tipped them off.

Blake Richard Hoover, 31, of Charlotte County, was taken into custody by the Punta Gorda Police Department with the assistance of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) after members of his family told them of his alleged involvement in the arson and hate crime investigation at the Chabad of Charlotte County that happened on Friday.

Hoover was charged with arson and criminal mischief, and currently sits in the Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda Police said.

According to WINK, the CBS News affiliate in Fort Myers, Hoover faced a judge on Tuesday morning, where he was given a no-contact order for the Chabad of Charlotte County and his bail was set at $25,000. However, the state filed a pre-trial detention and a hearing will happen in the coming days to decide whether Hoover will remain in jail or be released on bail. He is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 3 at the Charlotte County Courthouse.

A synagogue arson days before Rosh Hashanah

Just before 10:50 p.m. Friday, Punta Gorda Police and Fire responded to a fire alarm at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the rear of the building and immediately extinguished the fire and searched for any possible victims. Punta Gorda Police said no one was inside when the fire happened and it was contained to one room.

Investigators then found that a screen had been cut and an accelerant was used to start the fire at the back wall of the children's classroom. According to the Punta Gorda Police, several areas around the property were also spray-painted with the letter "J" on walls and sidewalks.

The Punta Gorda Fire Marshal, State Fire Marshal and Punta Gorda criminal investigation detectives then responded to the scene to investigate the arson and subsequent hate crime. Meanwhile, officers spent the weekend canvassing the area for surveillance video and interviewing possible witnesses.

On Monday morning, a Punta Gorda Police detective received a tip from a family member, indicating that Hoover was possibly the suspect in the case. Shortly after, detectives received a call from CCSO, who said while investigating an unrelated incident involving Hoover, another family member came forward with a tip linking him to the arson and hate crime, Punta Gorda Police said.

According to WINK, Hoover had allegedly made comments about wanting to burn down a Jewish place, days before the arson happened.

Punta Gorda Police detectives immediately responded to speak with Hoover and witnesses, which allowed them to develop enough probable cause to obtain several search warrants. With CCSO's assistance, Punta Gorda Police served search warrants on Hoover's bedroom, vehicle and electronic devices, collecting and processing evidence.

Local law enforcement reaction

Punta Gorda Police and CCSO have lent their support to their Jewish communities and condemned Hoover's actions, calling it "a team effort that enabled us to make a swift arrest in connection with this heinous crime."

"Our hearts go out to our Jewish community members. This was a despicable act that is not representative of the great City of Punta Gorda," said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Smith. "We hope that you can celebrate the High Holy Days knowing an arrest has been made, and we wish you peace and happiness for the New Year."

Since Hoover's arrest, Punta Gorda Police had increased its presence in the Chabad's area during Rosh Hashanah and the High Holidays.

"When you commit a crime of this type, you can bet there will be plenty of resources working to identify and locate you. CCSO and the Punta Gorda Police Department are not strangers to helping one another, and this case is another example of how that collaboration pays off," added Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. "We do not sit idly by; we take immediate action to make sure our community knows they are safe - safe to do the things they love, to worship where they choose, and to enjoy our little piece of paradise called Charlotte County. Thank you to our partners at PGPD and to my detectives for bringing this suspect in without hesitation so our community can be at ease."