Publix to allow open carry in stores, prompting mixed reactions from shoppers

Shoppers are split after Publix announced it will now allow customers to openly carry firearms inside its stores.

The decision comes about two weeks after an appeals court ruling overturned the state's ban on open carry.

Florida grocer changes firearm policy after court decision

They say it's "where shopping is a pleasure," but now, customers may see fellow shoppers walking the aisles with a pistol on their hip at their neighborhood Publix.

"I believe it can cause unnecessary stress and drama," Publix customer Scott Gonzalez said. "It needs to stop being political and it needs to be more about the safety of our community."

Some customers support the move, others express safety concerns

Some shoppers say the change gives them a sense of awareness and control.

"I feel like if you're going to carry a gun, I'd rather know that it's on your person than be caught off guard and have it brought out without me even being aware," customer Erica McKeon said. "At least I can walk away from the person if I see a gun and I'm not comfortable."

Others worry the sight of firearms in stores could cause anxiety.

"As someone that has a concealed carry permit, I'm not that against open carry," customer Dominic Carissimi said. "But in terms of other people that aren't used to being around guns and things like that, it can cause unnecessary, like, I guess, stress and anxiety."

McKeon added, "I support our governor and I believe that if he's allowing this that he has our best interests in mind."

Company cites compliance with state law and respect for customers

A Publix spokesperson released a statement, saying in part:

"Publix follows all federal, state and local laws. Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix. In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic, or dangerous shopping experience—whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not—we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates."

The grocery chain has more than 900 locations in Florida.

Competitors take a different stance on open carry

While Publix is allowing open carry, competitors like Winn-Dixie say they will not permit customers to openly carry firearms inside their stores.

Under the law, businesses and private property owners can choose whether to allow or ban open carry on their premises.