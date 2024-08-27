Protests planned over controversial proposal to add sports amenities, hotels to state parks

Protests to pushback on controversial changes proposed for Florida state parks

MIAMI - Protests are planned for Tuesday to call for a stop to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's "Great Outdoors Initiative" proposal that would add golf courses, hotels, pickleball courts and other developments to nine state parks.

The protests will be held in parks across the state, including Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.

"We were completely surprised. We had no idea this was coming, I hadn't heard of it," said Catalina Lemaitre who is against the proposed changes at the parks. "I get emotional thinking about it because our state parks are our precious wild spaces."

The DEP announced the proposal last week as a way to expand public access to state parks.

"The initiative will work to expand public access, increase outdoor activities and provide new lodging options across Florida's state parks - reinforcing the state's dedication to conservation, the outdoor recreation economy and a high quality of life for Floridians," the department said in a news release.

Changes are planned for Honeymoon Island State Park in Pinellas County, Hillsborough River State Park in Hillsborough County, Oleta River State Park in Miami-Dade County, Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County, Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Broward County, Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County, Camp Helen State Park in Bay County and Topsail Hill Preserve and Grayton Beach State Park in Walton County.

Audubon Florida Executive Director Julie Wraithmell said Florida's state parks are award-winning because of their natural beauty and protection of the "real Florida."

"Golf courses at treasures like Jonathan Dickinson and pickleball courts at Honeymoon Island would be travesties," Wraithmell said in an online post.

The Florida Springs Council described the proposal as "commodifying & developing our public lands."

The state has pushed back at the criticism, saying there is confusion and public input is welcome.

The public response to the proposal was so overwhelming the DEP canceled plans to hold nine public meetings this week to find bigger venues for those who plan to attend.

The DEP has set up a website for public feedback and said the meetings will likely be held next week.