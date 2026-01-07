Protesters rally against ICE after woman's death: "We don't want Miami to be next"

A small group gathered in downtown Miami on Wednesday night to protest immigration enforcement following the death of 37-year-old Renee Good.

Only about a dozen people attended the demonstration, but organizers said their message was focused on protection, unity, and safety in one of the nation's most diverse cities. Several protesters told CBS News Miami they were outraged by Good's death and worried about the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in local communities.

The Torch of Friendship burned as chants echoed through the streets, marking what organizers described as an urgent response to the tragedy.

"That woman paid with her life, and there's blood on the hands of Trump and all of the ICE agents that are terrorizing our communities," said protester Kate Duesterhaus. "We don't want Miami to be next."

Concerns about ICE-related arrests were top of mind for those who showed up, many pointing to Miami's unique cultural makeup.

"You go from Little Haiti to Little Havana in 30 minutes or less," said protester Martin Vidal. "It's that vibrancy — immigration is what makes this country special, and Miami especially. We're going to protect our citizen neighbors who are being targeted for their race and ethnicity, and our non-citizen neighbors who contribute just as much."

Duesterhaus said the protest was meant to send a clear message that immigrants are welcome in Miami.

"America was founded on immigrants, and what's happening today is horrifying," she said. "We're here in outrage to demand justice — not just for Renee, but for every victim of ICE."

Protestors used the demonstration to outline specific demands, including ending local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

"We're calling on Democratic Party leaders here in Miami, at the state level, and across the country to be unified in an anti-ICE approach," said Angel Montalvo, president of the Miami chapter of the Democratic Progressive Caucus. "Here in Miami, we're demanding that the city withdraw from the 287(g) agreement, which allows cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE."

Montalvo believes such agreements have contributed to what he describes as increased fear and violence in immigrant communities.

The protest was organized quickly . Attendees said it was important to act, noting that South Florida is home to people from a wide range of backgrounds, some of whom have had direct encounters with federal immigration agents.

Protesters say they plan to continue calling for changes to immigration enforcement policies, emphasizing their belief that all residents should feel safe in Miami, regardless of immigration status.