Protesters rally at Freedom Tower against proposed Trump presidential library

Protest over plan for Donald Trump's presidential library to be held outside Miami’s Freedom Tower

Protest over plan for Donald Trump's presidential library to be held outside Miami’s Freedom Tower

Protest over plan for Donald Trump's presidential library to be held outside Miami’s Freedom Tower

A group of about 20 demonstrators gathered outside the historic Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami on Monday afternoon, voicing opposition to plans for a Trump Presidential Library on land previously controlled by Miami Dade College.

Protesters carried signs and delivered sharp criticism of the decision, arguing the property should be preserved for students and the community.

Concerns over Miami Dade College land

Last week, Miami Dade College's board voted unanimously to transfer ownership of a 2.6-acre parking lot next to the Freedom Tower to the state of Florida, clearing the way for the proposed library.

The plan, championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders, drew immediate backlash from activists who say the land was intended to serve educational purposes.

Tom Gammon, one of the demonstrators, said, "A library does not belong in a place and space that is taking away from Miami Dade College's students."

Another protester, who declined to give her name, added, "The land belongs to the students."

Stephanie Rupp said, "This is my city and I am opposed to it." Elisa Turner added, "This should be a model for students."

FIU historian leads opposition

The protest was organized by Dr. Marvin Dunn, a retired professor and historian at Florida International University, who has been outspoken about the issue.

"My concern is that this land is being taken away from our children and the future and being given away to politicians. No president, including Obama, should get this land, much less for free," Dunn told CBS News Miami. He estimated the property to be worth at least $60 million.

He also underscored the symbolic importance of the Freedom Tower, which once served as a processing center for Cuban refugees.

"This building means a lot to Miami, not just Cuban Americans. It means freedom for all of us," Dunn said.

Fears of historical contradiction

Dunn previously criticized the idea of situating a library honoring Donald Trump so close to the Freedom Tower.

"That building should stand forever as a recognition of Cuban Americans being able to come to this country in freedom, but to blemish it by putting a library next to it, dedicated to someone who has suppressed freedom in our country to an extent that we've never seen before, is a contradiction that I don't understand," he said.

He suggested alternate sites, such as Doral or Mar-a-Lago, but firmly opposed the Biscayne Boulevard location. "If they put it in Doral? Thank goodness, be my guest. Mar-a-Lago. Go ahead, Downtown Miami on Biscayne Boulevard. Hell no," Dunn said.

Support from MDC board

Not all community leaders oppose the project. MDC board member Roberto Alonso said his parents were processed through the Freedom Tower when they arrived from Cuba in the 1960s and believes the library could hold significance.

"It's not about political values or ideologies. It's about the office, the office of the president, and something that will be here in Miami for students and the community to go visit and learn about the office of the presidency," Alonso said.

Next steps for Trump presidential site proposal

Gov. DeSantis' cabinet is scheduled to vote on Tuesday, Sept. 30, on whether to officially gift the land for the library.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier has already announced on social media that he intends to vote "yes."