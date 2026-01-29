Pro boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis released after Miami Gardens arrest in domestic violence case

Pro-boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis walked out of Miami-Dade County Jail after being arrested by U.S. marshals Wednesday night in the Design District.

Davis, 31, walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center twice.

He was allowed to be released, alone, through the main exit, which was being worked on all day.

Once he saw news cameras, he ran back inside to the lobby.

He then exited the lobby, covering himself with an umbrella as he was escorted to a black SUV.

This arrest comes exactly two weeks after the Miami Gardens police department issued an arrest warrant for the boxer.

He is charged with attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery for an alleged incident at Tootsies Cabaret in October 2025.

The victim claims Gervonta grabbed her by the hair and throat, then dragged her out of the club she works at, which she said left her battered and bruised.

In bond court on Thursday, his attorney argued he should be released on his own recognizance.

"There was a documented shake down by lawyers to try and squeeze a million bucks out of him to try and make this go away. It's all documented. We have emails. We have text messages. We have photographs of everything. And the alleged victim, too, okay? Was actually with him after the Tootsies incident. And lied to the police when they wouldn't not pay the million dollars," said Gervonta's attorney.

The attorney for the victim sent CBS News Miami a statement: