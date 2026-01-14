Warrant issued for Gervonta "Tank" Davis after alleged domestic violence incident, police say

The Miami Gardens Police Department issued a warrant for professional boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis following an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in October.

Miami Gardens police held a news conference on Wednesday and made the announcement.

According to police, a woman reported that on Oct. 27, Davis grabbed her and dragged her to a parking garage at a gentlemen's club in the city and sustained injuries.

Police said the victim was Davis' ex, and the two dated for five months back in 2022.

They broke up about a month before the incident, police said.

Police said they issued a warrant for Davis' arrest and plan to charge him with battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping when he's located.

Miami Gargens police said they were working with the fugitive task force to locate him.

No other information was released.

Davis arrested previously in South Florida on domestic violence charge

Davis was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Doral on Father's Day in 2025, according to police.

Police said Davis and the victim were in a relationship for four years and had two children together.

The victim told police she and Davis began to argue, and it escalated into a physical confrontation, according to the arrest report.

According to the victim, Davis hit her in the back of the head and then slapped her in the face.

The charges were dropped, however, after she and her mother, who was a witness, failed to cooperate with investigators.