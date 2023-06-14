Watch CBS News
Prison-costumed anti-Trump protestor released from jail

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - An anti-Trump protester is heading home Wednesday after spending the night in jail.

Secret Service swept Dominic Santana off the streets, just seconds after he jumped in front of Trump's motorcade Tuesday near the courthouse.

Santana was wearing a prisoner costume when he was arrested,

Wednesday, he said his only regret was his outfit.

"Next time, I'll wear an orange one because that's what's inside. This one's out of date," Santana said. 

"Was it worth it? Yeah, it was worth it. Look, getting the message out. He should've been locked up long ago. Lock him up," he added.

Santana was the only person arrested during Tuesday's demonstrations.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 3:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

