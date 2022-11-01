President Biden coming to South Florida to rally support for Crist, Demings

MIAMI - With a week until the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is coming to South Florida.

Biden's Tuesday visit will underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare.

The president's trip will include taxpayer-funded remarks at OB Johnson Park in Hallandale Beach, where the White House said he would highlight Republicans' "very different vision" for America.

Biden will hold a late afternoon reception in Golden Beach in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.

In the evening he'll headline a rally in Miami Gardens in support of Crist and Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings.

The visit to Florida, where Democrats are trailing in both the Senate and the gubernatorial races, may appear counterintuitive just one week before polls close in the midterm elections when so many other races are tighter. Yet Biden allies say it exemplifies the president's efforts to go where he can be helpful - Florida Democrats are hoping Biden can help boost base turnout - but also to drive a message that vulnerable Democrats can amplify nationwide.

Biden has avoided appearing with some of the Democrats' most embattled candidates, including Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, but his aides insist he can be helpful from afar by talking about GOP policies they believe voters find objectionable. Biden is set to campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Biden has seized on Florida Sen. Rick Scott's February proposal to sunset all federal legislation after five years, which the president says would require Congress to reauthorize Medicare and Social Security, as emblematic of what he's termed the "ultra-MAGA" agenda Democrats are running against.

Besides Scott's plan, the White House said Biden would emphasize other GOP proposals that affect older Americans, including raising the retirement age and repealing Medicare's ability to negotiate drug prices with manufacturers and the $2,000-a-year cap on out-of-pocket drug costs included in Democrats' August health care and climate law.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in support of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday.

It will be held at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition. Gov. Ron DeSantis has not been officially invited to the event even though he is running for reelection. Once allies, the relationship between Trump and DeSantis has grown distant ahead of a possible presidential showdown in 2024.

