Powerball $2.04 billion winning ticket sold in California, $1 million winner in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late, but it was worth the wait for someone out west. The lone winning ticket was sold in California.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

The one-time cash option was $997.6 million, before taxes.

According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

In Massachusetts, one person matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball and won a $1 million prize. The Lottery has not yet revealed where the ticket was sold.

The jackpot was initially $1.9 billion Monday night, but it grew beyond that estimate as the numbers were officially drawn at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The drawing was scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Monday but it was held off because one state's lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.

That state was later revealed to be Minnesota.

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota's sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised," the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement Tuesday.

"The length of time is unprecedented, stuff like this does happen. This happened last month when the jackpot was at $500 million but that delay was a much shorter window of less than an hour," Mark William Bracken, Mass Lottery's interim executive director, told WBZ-TV.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.