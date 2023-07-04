$546 million Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing

MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot.

There was no big winner in Monday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $546 million. If you take home the cash option, it's worth about $282 million.

No one has won the grand prize since April.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 15-26-31-38-61 and the Powerball number was 3.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert.

Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.

The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets cost $2 each.



CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

