$546 million Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - You still have a shot, albeit a really, really slim one, to win the massive Powerball jackpot.

There was no big winner in Monday's drawing, so the jackpot has increased to $546 million. If you take home the cash option, it's worth about $282 million.

No one has won the grand prize since April.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 15-26-31-38-61 and the Powerball number was 3.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert.

Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner.

The odds of winning a lesser prize are a little better - 1 in 24.9.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night from the lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets cost $2 each. 


CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 8:23 AM

