Powerball jackpot soars to $925 million after no big winner Wednesday

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot keeps on climbing.  It now stands at $925 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. 

Here are the winning numbers: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 with a Powerball of 7.

The jackpot has grown after nobody has won since July. The last winner was a Californian who won over $1 billion.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022. 

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery. 

John MacLauchlan
John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on September 28, 2023 / 6:15 AM

