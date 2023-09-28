Powerball jackpot soars to $925 million after no big winner Wednesday
MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot keeps on climbing. It now stands at $925 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.
Here are the winning numbers: 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 with a Powerball of 7.
The jackpot has grown after nobody has won since July. The last winner was a Californian who won over $1 billion.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are about 1 in 25, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
