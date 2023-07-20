Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $1 billion jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Check those Powerball tickets.

The winning numbers for the $1 billion jackpot, one of the largest in the game's history, were announced Wednesday night. It equals out to be a lump sum payment of $516.8 million before taxes.

Here are the winning numbers: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball number is 24.

The Powerball isn't the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $720 million after there were no winners Tuesday.

Locally, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.