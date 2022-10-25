Powerball jackpot climbs ahead of Wednesday drawing

Powerball jackpot rolls over after no big winner in Monday's drawing

MIAMI - The Powerball jackpot has rolled over after no ticket hit it big in Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot, which was an estimated $625 million, has jumped to $680 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. It has a cash value of nearly $326 million.

While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.

Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

