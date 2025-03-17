Powerball jackpot climbs to $398 million for Monday's drawing

Powerball players are hoping to have better luck on Monday night after a disappointing weekend.

In Saturday night's drawing, no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win the estimated jackpot of $381 million. It had a cash value of $117.6 million.

The winning numbers were 12-28-33-36-64 and the Powerball number was 5

For Monday's drawing, the estimated jackpot has grown to $398 million. It has a cash value of $185.7 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, making it a rare thing to do.

Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. Tickets cost two bucks apiece.

Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment, according to the Powerball website. All prize amounts are before taxes.

You can watch the Powerball drawings live on CBS News Miami at 11.

CBS News Miami is your official Florida Lottery station.