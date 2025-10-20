Liberty City gunfire leaves man wounded and home struck by bullets, police say

Gunfire wounded a man outside his SUV in Liberty City late Monday morning after an argument erupted on a residential street, police said.

Residents reported hearing five to six gunshots around 11 a.m. in the middle of Northwest 61st Street near 15th Avenue.

Witnesses said they heard raised voices just before the shooting.

Cellphone video captured police officers performing life-saving measures on the victim, who had been shot in the neck and shoulder area. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Bullets strike nearby apartments

At least one bullet crashed through a second-floor apartment window, shaking residents in the neighborhood. A woman who lives next door said she was terrified.

"It was really scary," she said. "Then, to come outside and see (the man bleeding in the street), I've never seen anything like that happen. So to witness all of that, my heart was racing a bit."

Police detain possible suspect

Investigators with the Miami Police Department canvassed the neighborhood and detained a possible suspect within two hours of the shooting.

No further details about the victim or the suspect have been released as the investigation continues.