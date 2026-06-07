Investigation underway after possible drowning in Fort Lauderdale, police say

An investigation is underway after a possible drowning in the New River, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said on Sunday.

According to police, at about 5:07 a.m., officers responded to a possible drowning call in the 200 block of Southwest 2nd Avenue. Several witnesses reported a man had entered the water.

FLPD, along with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and the BSO Aviation Unit, searched the area and located the man. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FLPD told CBS News Miami that its homicide unit will conduct a death investigation to determine what led to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department.