How to watch Portugal vs. Colombia in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues in earnest Saturday night in South Florida. Fans are expected once again to show up and show out as Portugal and Colombia face off on the pitch at Miami Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch the match at home, where other celebrations are, and the key storylines for both teams.

How to watch Portugal vs. Colombia

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Saturday, June 27, 2026 Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), located in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the FIFA World Cup), located in Miami Gardens, Florida TV (English): FOX Sports/FS1

FOX Sports/FS1 TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app, Peacock (Spanish-language broadcast)

Thousands of fans are also expected to head to Miami's Bayfront Park for the FIFA Fan Fest to watch the match.

Bayfront Park has transformed the downtown waterfront into a massive fan zone for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's free, and the open-air festival is running for 23 days to offer soccer fans and families a chance to experience the tournament's excitement, even without match tickets.

Key storylines to follow

The face-off between Colombia and Portugal is a key match in FIFA's Group K. While CBS Sports notes that Colombia entered the tournament as a sleeper favorite, Portugal remains a formidable opponent with Cristiano Ronaldo on the roster. Portugal is also entering Saturday's match after a blistering 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, a much-needed victory after a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

Meanwhile, Colombia has remained perfect through two matches, meaning the team needs a draw at minimum to clinch first place in Group K and advance to the Round of 32. Colombia could still advance even if it loses Saturday evening's match, albeit with a second-place finish in the group.

Portugal also needs at least a draw to guarantee a spot in the Round of 32. A win would mean Portugal leads Group K, while a draw would send them forward as the second-place finisher for the group. A loss, however, is where it could get interesting for Ronaldo and Portugal.

If Portugal loses, the next steps are determined by what happens in DR Congo's match against Uzbekistan, kicking off at 5:30 ET in Atlanta. If DR Congo wins, then Portugal faces them for a rematch to break the tie. Should this happen, Portugal needs either a draw or a win to secure second place in the group, while DR Congo needs a win against Portugal to jump to second place and stay in the cup. If DR Congo draws with Uzbekistan, DR Congo is almost certainly out.

Uzbekistan is unlikely to advance in the tournament as it can't finish in the top two. The only remaining path forward is locking in a third-place spot, and right now, the team has zero standings points and a deeply negative goal difference of -7. A draw or loss ends its run, and even with a win, Uzbekistan is unlikely to advance.