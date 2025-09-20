Pop-up storms expected across South Florida Saturday afternoon and evening

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking two rounds of pop-up storms across South Florida this afternoon and early evening hours.

The first round will be late morning, followed by a second burst of storms in the early evening. Most of the storms will be in Broward County.

Florida vs. Miami college football weather forecast. CBS News Miami

There will be storms before the University of Miami and University of Florida football game at Hard Rock Stadium. The rain will dampen the fun outside the stadium during tailgating activities. Those storms should wrap up before kick-off at 7:30 p.m.

More rain returns on Sunday and intensifies during the start and middle of the work week.

A pocket of dry air over Central Florida returns to the Panhandle, which allows tropical moisture to cover most of the state next week.