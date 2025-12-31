911 calls made after Pompano Beach crash that killed 3 teens detail devastating aftermath

Two days after a devastating car crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers in Pompano Beach, dozens of mourners continue to stop by and leave flowers and candles.

On Wednesday, Brian, who said he is the older brother of 15-year-old Victim Ruben Balthazar, said his family remains in shock and deeply despondent.

"My parents came out screaming. My mother fainted" he said, describing the moment at the hospital when they were told Junior, as his brother was known, had died.

Junior died along with 18-year-old driver Richard Alcocer, and his cousin, 16-year-old Miguel Montez.

"I miss them," Brian said. "I wanted to see them alive."

The Broward Sheriff's Office said the three teenagers were heading south on Federal Highway on Monday just before 7 p.m. when the driver lost control, crashed into a bus stop and downed a concrete light pole.

A crash in Pompano Beach claimed the lives of three teenagers.

Emergency calls from witnesses shed some light on what happened.

One 911 caller who was at the scene of the crash painted a desperate picture.

"Somebody needs to come immediately," the caller said. "We need rescue. We need fire trucks."

You then hear the caller talking to the dispatcher and another person who is next to the crashed car.

"Oh my God. Don't move them. Don't touch them," the caller said "Can they hurry up? This is bad. Oh my God, ma'am."

The sheriff's office said a driver in an Acura was turning onto Federal Highway just before the crash.

She, too, called 911.

"I was just hit on Federal," she said. "They were coming super fast. There's a bunch of people trying to help them out of the car."

Another witness told the dispatcher, "There was a car that turned right and a car speeding that ran the red light, and it slammed into the other car and it spun out of control. And it went completely through a bus stop."

Brian, who declined to give his last name, rushed to the crash scene that night. He then went to the hospital.

He has lingering questions about his younger brother's final moments.

"There aren't words," he said. "I miss him. And I just want to see him."