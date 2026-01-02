Man rushed to hospital after Pompano Beach shooting, sheriff's office says

A man was rushed to a local hospital after getting shot in Pompano Beach on New Year's Day, according to the sheriff's office.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of the shooting in the 2800 block on Northwest 7th Street in Pompano Beach just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).