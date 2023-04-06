Arresting hunger in Pompano Beach, BSO distributes Easter baskets, boxes of food

MIAMI - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies showed up at Pompano Beach High School with a truckload of Easter baskets and dozens of boxes of food.

"This is absolutely amazing. We are very lucky to be here to be a part of this whole project. My whole team from the community outreach is basically heavily involved and vested in our community," said Michael Weiner BSO deputy.

The project is the 2nd annual food drive competition between Pompano Beach High School and The Broward Sheriff's Office. A friendly competition with one goal in mind.

"What we're trying to do is bring the community and being so together so there's a better understanding between both sides," said Richard Nagy Teacher at Pompano Beach High School.

Mr. Nagy came up with the idea last year and it was a huge success, but this year, BSO stepped up a notch bringing not only all the food they collected but also dozens of easter baskets for the elementary students.

"I saw all of them with their little bunny ears. I thought it was really cute. I saw their faces... how happy they got when they got their toys it was the best thing," student Melanie Cia.

So, in the end, who came out winning?

"I know we lost, but I think it's the thought that counts," said student Alison Stengolein.

"In the end, everybody wins because all of it goes to the homeless shelter and is it till my kids were making a difference in the world one can time one toy at a time, one t-shirt all the time. All these drives we do every year, that's what it's all about," said Nagy.

A friendly competition and a learning lesson as well. All the food that was collected will be delivered to North Broward Homeless Assistance Center to help stock up their food.