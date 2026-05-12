2 injured trying to escape Pompano Beach fire early Tuesday morning, officials say

An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach after an early morning fire tore through a quadruplex that displaced six people and injured two people, officials say.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, units responded to reports of a fire at a quadruplex at 345 Northwest 5th Street around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said that 14 adults were inside the building's four units when the blaze broke out.

A man suffered a laceration after he was forced to jump from a window to escape the flames, and another was reported to have had a seizure during the incident.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health North for treatment, and the other 12 residents escaped without injuries.

Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the blaze, and units one and two in the quadruplex were deemed to be uninhabitable, displacing six people.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced, and an investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

No other information was released.