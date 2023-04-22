Pompano Beach fatal shooting under investigation

Man dies after being shot in head in Pompano Beach

Man dies after being shot in head in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting in Pompano Beach.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. near the 400 block of Northwest 35th Street.

BSO said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported an adult male to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.