Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Pompano Beach food store, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Pompano Beach food store, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Clarence Flournory, 40, of Pompano Beach, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the Nov. 25 shooting that killed 52-year-old Tyrone Holton of Deerfield Beach.

Deputies found Holton with gunshot wounds in the parking lot near the 600 block of West Sample Road. He later died at Broward Health North.

Another man, identified as Derek Floyd, was injured and treated at a hospital. Officials said additional details were withheld in accordance with Marsy's Law.

flournory.png
Clarence Flournory, 40, of Pompano Beach   Broward Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's office details investigation

In a news release, the Broward Sheriff's Office said its homicide unit identified Flournory as the suspect, establishing probable cause, and that he later confessed to the murder after being arrested.

Flournory is facing three charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.

CBS News Miami will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue