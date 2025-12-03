Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Pompano Beach food store, authorities say

An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Pompano Beach food store, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Clarence Flournory, 40, of Pompano Beach, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murder in the Nov. 25 shooting that killed 52-year-old Tyrone Holton of Deerfield Beach.

Deputies found Holton with gunshot wounds in the parking lot near the 600 block of West Sample Road. He later died at Broward Health North.

Another man, identified as Derek Floyd, was injured and treated at a hospital. Officials said additional details were withheld in accordance with Marsy's Law.

Clarence Flournory, 40, of Pompano Beach Broward Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's office details investigation

In a news release, the Broward Sheriff's Office said its homicide unit identified Flournory as the suspect, establishing probable cause, and that he later confessed to the murder after being arrested.

Flournory is facing three charges, including first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent career offender.

