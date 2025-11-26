Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, Broward Sheriff's Office says

One person was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach on Tuesday night, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Officials said at around 7:30 p.m., deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to reports of the shooting near the 600 block of West Sample Road.

When first responders arrived, they said they found one person who had been shot. That unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said that deputies later learned that another person had been shot, and they were taken to a local hospital by another person.

The incident remains under investigation.