Pompano Beach holds meeting to discuss whether it will break up with the Broward Sheriff's Office

Pompano Beach leaders learned from this standalone study that the move could cost them a pretty penny, with the price of personnel alone costing an estimated $89 million dollars.

Before they could hear about the findings, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony vowed to provide full service no matter their decision.

"For 42 days, 1,008 hours, I have replayed that moment in my mind. I close my eyes, and I still see it. Kick after kick after kick," said Tamara Taylor, mother of Jeremyah Taylor.

The mother of Jeremyah Taylor stood in the Pompano Beach commission meeting, critical of bso deputies for their alleged use of excessive force on her son back on January 13.

The same department city leaders are debating whether or not to break away from.

"They failed my son. What I see is brotherhood over accountability. Every officer involved still wears a badge. Still collect paycheck," said Taylor.

Sheriff Gregory Tony took the podium, telling the mother that an investigation is underway and the priority is the people.

He commended the Pompano Beach Commission for doing a standalone study, saying he read it twice.

"They've done an impeccable job in being professionals and giving you the data that you need to make an informed decision. And whatever that decision may be, we will stand and support this city till our last day of service," said Tony.

The study is a total of 143 pages, breaking down various options, sticking with bso, creating a new police department, and doing a hybrid system.

The city says BSO asked them for $6.4 million more dollars to pay for added deputies and salary increases.

In a new contract for 2026, the city is currently in a one-year contract extension with BSO.

"Policing is a tough business, it really is," Mayor Rex Hardin said.

Pompano once had its own police force, but joined BSO in 1999

To provide service to the population, they would need an estimated 424 staff members.

Personnel would cost about $89 million, and operating costs would be about $99.8 million.

A new police station, cars, and equipment would total around 145.5 million.

The contract with bso during the transition phase would drop from $139.5 million to 81.2 million.

"It comes down really to what the residents want. We've got to get the information out there to them. We got to listen to them. We got to hear what they have to say," said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

Community input sessions are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Increased BSO cost was an issue in Deerfield Beach, and part of the reason that the city decided to break with BSO and build its own safety division.

Part-time Pompano resident Mel Pernice says he likes the service he receives from BSO, but isn't sure what sticking with them will mean for his taxes.

"But whose to say if you change to something else, it won't go up either," he says.

Rohin Schwartz, whose mother lives in Pompano, favors the city having its own force.

"You get to know the people serving and helping," she says

Hundreds of comments are pouring in on social media about the debate - including these.

One user saying: "The extra services..helicopter, marine unit..we'll have to pay for that."

"When cities have their own PD, they can control the cost," said another user.

"Stay put or incur massive tax increases," a third user exclaims.

"Seems like we should have plenty of money to create and run a police force that we control," argued a fourth user.

The mayor says he expects commissioners to decide within two months whether to stay with BSO or start the process of forming their own agency.

There will be two community meetings for residents to learn about the findings.

The first takes place this Thursday, the 26th, and the second is scheduled for March 12th.