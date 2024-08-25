Watch CBS News
Politico reporter shares what Floridians should know ahead of 2024 elections

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Looking ahead to November | Facing South Florida
Looking ahead to November | Facing South Florida 10:48

MIAMI — With the Florida primary election behind us, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede looks ahead to the matchups in November with Politico reporter Kimberley Leonard.

The two discuss the Florida Senate race, numerous U.S. Congressional races, and the recent brouhaha over a new plan to add recreational sports facilities, like pickleball courts and golf courses at some Florida state parks, including two right here in South Florida.

Guest: Kimberley Leonard/Politico Reporter  

