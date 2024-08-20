Florida Primary Election: Polls close in South Florida, results trickle in

MIAMI - The polls in South Florida closed at 7 p.m. and Florida Primary Election results for local races are rolling in.

South Florida voters, who waited to vote in person, headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several races including a U.S. Senate seat, U.S. House of Representatives, sheriffs in both Miami-Dade and Broward, judges, commission seats, and school board seats.

Check out results as they come in, here are the latest for Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Monroe County.

Here's a look at the main races:

Miami-Dade Mayor Race

As of 7:30 p.m., Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was leading the race by more than 60 percent of the vote. She's facing six challengers: Manny Cid, Shlomo Danzinger, Carlos Farin, Alex Otaola, Miguel Quintero and Eddy Rojas.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Race

Fifteen candidates are vying for the job of Miami-Dade Sheriff. The top candidate from each party will appear on the ballot during the general election in November.

At 8 p.m., James Reyes, the Democrat candidate, was leading the field over three other candidates with 47% of the votes and Rosanna 'Rosie' Cordero-Stutz was leading the Republican field with 24% of the vote.

If the trend continues, Reyes will face Cordero-Stutz in the November general election.

Broward Sheriff Race

At 7:30 p.m., current Sheriff Gregory Tony is leading the race with 49.49 percent of the vote, with 78 out of 358 precincts reports. Tony is facing three challengers, former FDLE agent Steven Geller, long-time law enforcement veteran David Howard and retired BSO Colonel Al Pollock.

Other Races

Five Broward County School Board members are facing challengers in a race to keep their seat. They include Daniel Foganholi, Torey Alston, Debra Hixon, Sarah Leonardi and Dr. Jeff Holness. Foganholi of District 1 and Alston, who represents District 2, are both Governor Ron DeSantis appointees and are facing voters for the first time.

The only statewide race on the ballot is for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Rick Scott, who will learn who he'll face in November.

In Florida, Republicans outnumber Democrats 5.3 million to 4.3 million, with 3.5 million voters choosing not to register with a party.

For complete Miami-Dade results, click here and for Broward, click here.