Police: William Dandy Middle School placed on code red, gun found on campus

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - William Dandy Middle School was placed on code red after police say a student had a gun on campus.

Police said they received a call at around 3:30 p.m., in reference to an individual on school property with a gun. 

The school was immediately placed on code red, and responding officers located the individual and a firearm.

Police said at least one student was involved in this incident and is in custody. 

School operations have resumed normal and officers are working with school administrators to coordinate the release of students. 

There were not shots fired and no injuries reported, police said. 

No other details were made available.

The school is located in the 2400 block of NW 26th Street, in Fort Lauderdale. 

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 4:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

