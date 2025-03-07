Police warn residents after mysterious package arrives at South Florida home

Coral Springs police are warning residents to be vigilant after a mother and daughter received a mysterious package from Slovakia containing an unidentified substance instead of the candles it was labeled to contain.

Elizabeth Aviles, who received the package late Wednesday afternoon, said she initially believed it was a gift. However, upon opening it, she discovered a bag filled with what appeared to be dirt and herbs. The package was addressed to her daughter, Nilda.

"It just came in by the U.S. Postal Service and I signed for it," Aviles told CBS News Miami.

"Then I opened up the package and saw a bag that looked like it had dirt inside it. It also looked like there was some sort of herb or grass with it. I got nervous. I didn't know what it was."

Fearing the unknown contents, Nilda Aviles immediately contacted the police.

Officers responded, confiscated the package and said they planned to destroy it.

Growing online reports spark warnings

After researching online, Nilda discovered similar reports from other individuals who had received comparable unsolicited packages.

Some social media users speculated whether the deliveries could be part of a "brushing" scam, a scheme in which sellers send random items to inflate their ratings with fake reviews.

Coral Springs police are urging residents who receive suspicious packages to avoid opening them and instead report them to local authorities.

"If it doesn't feel like what it's supposed to be, either call the police or give the post office a call," Nilda advised.

Authorities have not yet determined the source or intent behind the shipments, but the incident has left recipients unsettled.

"It just made me nervous with all that is going on in the world right now," Elizabeth Aviles said. "This scared us and I am sure it scared other people too."