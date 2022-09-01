Police: Stolen mail found in U-Haul truck after bailout in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Postal inspectors are working with Miami-Dade police detectives to find out who is responsible for stealing mail from residential mailboxes found inside a U-Haul pick-up truck.

Police set up a perimeter looking for the driver who bailed out of the truck in the area of SW 117th Avenue and 140th Terrace around 3 AM Thursday morning but have since cleared the scene.

MDPD has not yet made any arrests and postal inspectors are working to recover any stolen mail.

CBS4 cameras captured police searching the vehicle, which was later towed away to dust for fingerprints.

Residents in the neighborhood told us mail and delivery theft is a common problem, but one man told CBS4 that his mother had a package stolen Wednesday, and it was caught on camera; showing a truck that looked a lot like the one that crashed.

"When she came home she asked me about it, and I said I didn't know just check the ring and when she checked it she saw somebody take her package." He estimated, it likely happened within 20 minutes of delivery. "She was just angry that someone took her package."

That video was shared with CBS 4, it showed a U-Haul truck parked on the lawn of his house, a person steps out, and takes the package.

Postal investigators said, "U.S. Postal Service customers should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) to report information on crimes involving mail. These reports can be made online at www.uspis.gov or by calling 877-876-2455. These reports are important to document incidents (creating a paper trail), which helps Postal Inspector investigations and may lead to the identification and apprehension of criminals."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.