Suspect sought in fatal NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are asking for your help in tracking down the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run.

Investigators say a dark blue Dodge pick-up truck may have been involved on the scene. 

It happened on Monday in Northwest Miami-Dade near Northwest 17th Avenue and 127th Street.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.      

First published on June 14, 2023 / 3:56 PM

