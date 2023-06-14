Suspect sought in fatal NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are asking for your help in tracking down the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run.
Investigators say a dark blue Dodge pick-up truck may have been involved on the scene.
It happened on Monday in Northwest Miami-Dade near Northwest 17th Avenue and 127th Street.
If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.