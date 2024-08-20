Police search for shooter in killing of beloved Pompano Beach family man

POMPANO BEACH -- Keith Poole, beloved for his selfless nature, was shot dead outside his home. Now, police are looking for the shooter, who has been identified as his daughter's boyfriend, whom Poole had taken in as family.

The people who loved Keith said he's the kind of guy who would do anything to help someone who needed it.

"He was such a people person, everybody loved him, and he would give the shirt off of his back for anyone. The last of a dying breed in today's world," said Bridgett Donovan.

Donovan dated Poole on and off for more than a decade, and she says his personality was simply magnetic.

"He was just very fun; he was outgoing, he lived by the moment," said Donovan.

But the father of three who was adored by so many would have his life tragically cut short.

According to police, they received a call about a shooting on the 1500 block of Northeast 28 Street in Pompano Beach shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found Poole shot multiple times outside of his home.

Donovan says his 17-year-old daughter's boyfriend is the one who pulled the trigger.

"Her boyfriend who also lived in the home with them. it was found out that he had a weapon in the home and Keith told him that he had to leave. The kid walked out and said something about his friends are killers and Keith said, you know, whatever you have going on, you need to get out of my house — you can't stay here no more. And the boy pulled out the gun and shot him in the neck and chest," said Donovan.

Donovan says Poole took his daughter's boyfriend in after his parents died and treated him like a son.

Now, she says the boyfriend and Poole's daughter are missing and the family fears for her life.

"Nobody has contact with her, nobody knows where she is. She's a minor and we believe that she's in danger," said Donovan.

We're withholding the names of his daughter and her boyfriend as police continue their investigation.

Anyone who knows anything about this fatal shooting is urged to call police, you can remain anonymous.