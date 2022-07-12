Watch CBS News
Police search Davie junkyard for murder suspect

MIAMI -  A police pursuit led authorities to a Davie junkyard Tuesday afternoon, where they were searching for a murder suspect. 

Davie police are working in conjunction with the Broward County Sheriff's Office in the search for the suspect. 

The search is at the junkyard located in the 5000 block of SW 36 Street and the detectives confirmed they are looking for a homicide suspect. 

They say they identified this suspect in Pompano Beach and investigators say a pursuit led them to this location, where they found the suspect's unoccupied vehicle. 

They believe the suspect is with the passenger and they believe they ran into this area with guns. 

No other details were immediately available. 

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we get more details. 

First published on July 12, 2022 / 5:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

