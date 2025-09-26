Police search for missing 71-year-old man last seen leaving Homestead assisted living facility

Police are searching for 71-year-old man, who has been missing for 11 days after leaving an assisted living facility in Homestead with a companion.

Officers say they are concerned about Alberto Garcia because of his serious health problems and limited mobility.

Health concerns raise alarm

"He uses a walker and he has a cane and he has very limited mobility. He does take medication for heart problems. He does have a condition with his liver," said officer Oscar Roque of Homestead Police.

Garcia was last seen on September 15 after leaving the New Era Community Center in the 1300 block of North Krome Avenue with another man.

Roque said Garcia was wearing a green plastic medical bracelet that should make him easier to identify.

Surveillance video released

Surveillance video shows Garcia by a fence next to the assisted living facility on the day he disappeared. He is seen with his walker on one side of the fence, while his companion struggles to climb over it. The companion eventually makes it over and the two men walk away.

Roque said Garcia's companion was found unharmed two days later.

"His partner was picked up in the Flagami area at Flagler Street and 72nd Avenue Northwest. He said that was the last time they were together. He said they had to separate because they weren't getting along," Roque explained.

Last known description

Police say Garcia is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater or jacket, dark-colored shorts, white socks, and dark-colored shoes.

Roque said investigators are also looking into another possible problem: "Our concern is that there might be a little malfeasance with his Social Security account, whether he is asking them to send it to the center, to send it somewhere else. Is it him or someone else? We really don't know."

Family and facility respond

Garcia has left the facility before but was always found and returned. A manager at the assisted living center declined to comment.

Garcia's brother told CBS News Miami he believes his brother may be somewhere in West Miami-Dade, but he did not want to appear on camera.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is urged to call Homestead Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.