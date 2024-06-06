Police pursuit ends with man in custody in Miramar

MIAMI - A high-speed pursuit on the Turnpike came to an end Thursday afternoon with one person being taken into custody in Miramar.

Police performed a PIT maneuver just before University Drive on a light-colored van causing that vehicle to slow down.

When the vehicle stopped, a person inside exited the van through the passenger window and was quickly apprehended.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.