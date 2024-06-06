Watch CBS News
Police pursuit ends with man in custody in Miramar

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A high-speed pursuit on the Turnpike came to an end Thursday afternoon with one person being taken into custody in Miramar. 

Police performed a PIT maneuver just before University Drive on a light-colored van causing that vehicle to slow down. 

When the vehicle stopped, a person inside exited the van through the passenger window and was quickly apprehended. 

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 5:01 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

