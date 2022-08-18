Police make arrest in Miami Beach shooting where robber got away with just $1
MIAMI – Police have made an arrest in a Miami Beach shooting that left a man in a coma.
Ranier Figueroa has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. The 21-year-old is being held with no bond.
The robbery happened in the early morning hours of July 21 along Michigan Avenue and 8 Street.
Police say the 25-year-old victim and a friend were sitting outside his apartment building when the gunman demanded money, then shot him in the torso.
The robber took off with $1 and a wallet belonging to the friend.
The victim, who was visiting from Argentina, wasp placed in a medically-induced coma.
"He is intubated, sedated in a coma, fighting for his life. We thought in the last 24 hours he was going to die," said Fernando Gallardo, the victim's father. "Please have empathy for us, we need justice"
