Police make arrest in Miami Beach shooting where robber got away with just $1

MIAMI – Police have made an arrest in a Miami Beach shooting that left a man in a coma.

Ranier Figueroa has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. The 21-year-old is being held with no bond.

ARRESTED: MBPD detectives have located and arrested the subject responsible for the shooting that occurred on July 21 near 8 Street and Michigan Avenue. The subject was taken into custody at a Miami Springs hotel. We thank our partners at @MiamiSpringsPD for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/IzHEZrVeeO — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 18, 2022

The robbery happened in the early morning hours of July 21 along Michigan Avenue and 8 Street.

Police say the 25-year-old victim and a friend were sitting outside his apartment building when the gunman demanded money, then shot him in the torso.

The robber took off with $1 and a wallet belonging to the friend.

The victim, who was visiting from Argentina, wasp placed in a medically-induced coma.

"He is intubated, sedated in a coma, fighting for his life. We thought in the last 24 hours he was going to die," said Fernando Gallardo, the victim's father. "Please have empathy for us, we need justice"