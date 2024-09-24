Hours-long standoff with Miami police ends with barricaded man in custody

MIAMI - An hours-long police standoff with a barricaded man wanted for robbery ended with the man's arrest on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva told CBS News Miami that the Police Fugitive Apprehension Team was serving a warrant for a robbery subject when he went inside a 3rd floor apartment at 1310 N.W. and barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

The standoff lasted for nearly 4 hours.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene, along with the SWAT team, as several blocks around the complex were sealed off and nearby Holmes Elementary School was placed on lockdown.

A school spokeswoman said the students were dismissed on time without any problems.

More than 50 residents of the complex watched the drama unfold from a courtyard inside the complex.

Police even put up a drone to get a better view of the complex and for hours, they used a bullhorn to urge the man to come out of the apartment.

"To the occupants inside 1310 Northwest 67TH Street, apartment 306, this is the Miami Police Department. We have a search warrant, so all occupants come outside with your hands up and leave your weapons inside."

It was not known if the man was alone inside the apartment.

She said the situation warranted police to proceed carefully and take their time in order to avoid any violence.