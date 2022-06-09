Police: Man found fatally shot inside Goulds home

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside a home in Goulds.

Police said the call came in at 1:20 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man shot dead.

Here is what police said to CBS4 News Miami, "Units responded to shots fired at a residence. Upon arrival an adult male victim was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. MDFR responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene."

No additional information was immediately known.