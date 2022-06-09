Police: Man found fatally shot inside Goulds home
MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting inside a home in Goulds.
Police said the call came in at 1:20 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man shot dead.
Here is what police said to CBS4 News Miami, "Units responded to shots fired at a residence. Upon arrival an adult male victim was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. MDFR responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene."
No additional information was immediately known.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.