Police looking for man who groped woman in SW Dade

MIAMI - Police are looking for more information as they try to identify a man who groped a woman in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Sunday morning, around 9:30 a.m., in the area of SW 64th Street and SW 109th Place.

Security video of groping incident Miami-Dade Police

Security video from the neighborhood shows the woman walking on a sidewalk when a man comes up from behind and grabs her. When she turns to confront him, he runs off.

Miami-Dade police said he may be connected to other cases in which women have been followed and groped in broad daylight, but it's too early in the investigation to determine that.