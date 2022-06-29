Investigation underway after a man was killed outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in Miami Gardens.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for the 17900 block of NW 43rd Court around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was dead, the other was taken to a hospital.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed that this case involves an abduction out of Plantation. CBS4 spoke with the woman who owns the home where the shooting took place and she said her tenant was the man kidnapped.

She said she rents a room to a young man who posted pictures of the cash he had on social media. She said he was abducted by another man and brought to Miami Gardens. When they arrived, the homeowner said the man demanded money and held her tenant at gunpoint.

The homeowner said her tenant and the man got into a fight and the tenant tried to wrestle the gun away. She claims her tenant shot the other man and killed him during the scuffle. Police have not confirmed that information.

Plantation detectives are also investigating as the abduction took place there.