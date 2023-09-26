Police investigating shooting in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- Police in Miami were investigating a shooting and crash Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The scene following a reported shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Monday night. CBS News Miami

Police did not provide many details about the incident, which occurred in the area of 12th Avenue and NW 23rd Street.

Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if anyone was hurt during the incident.

There were two scenes linked to the incident, including a heavily damaged SUV at one location.