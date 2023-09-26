Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating shooting in NW Miami-Dade

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

NW Miami-Dade shooting investigation
NW Miami-Dade shooting investigation 02:03

MIAMI -- Police in Miami were investigating a shooting and crash Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Scene
The scene following a reported shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Monday night. CBS News Miami

Police did not provide many details about the incident, which occurred in the area of 12th Avenue and NW 23rd Street.

Investigators did not say if they know what led to the gunfire or if anyone was hurt during the incident.

There were two scenes linked to the incident, including a heavily damaged SUV at one location.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 11:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.